price

$188.15

$0

(0%)

24h low

$183.35

24h high

$189.74

The live Solayer Staked SOL price today is $188.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $81.20K. The table above accurately updates our SSOL price in real time. The price of SSOL is down -0.71% since last hour, down -0.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $101.16M. SSOL has a circulating supply of 537.68K coins and a max supply of 537.68K SSOL.

Solayer Staked SOL Stats

What is the market cap of Solayer Staked SOL?

The current market cap of Solayer Staked SOL is $101.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Solayer Staked SOL?

Currently, 431.58 of SSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $81.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.84%.

What is the current price of Solayer Staked SOL?

The price of 1 Solayer Staked SOL currently costs $188.15.

How many Solayer Staked SOL are there?

The current circulating supply of Solayer Staked SOL is 537.68K. This is the total amount of SSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Solayer Staked SOL?

Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL) currently ranks 494 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 101.11M

-0.84 %

Market Cap Rank

#494

24H Volume

$ 81.20K

Circulating Supply

540,000

