Spring Staked SUISSUI
Live Spring Staked SUI price updates and the latest Spring Staked SUI news.
price
$3.04
$0
(0%)
24h low
$2.92
24h high
$3.12
The live Spring Staked SUI price today is $3.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.76K. The table above accurately updates our SSUI price in real time. The price of SSUI is down -0.78% since last hour, up 2.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.22M. SSUI has a circulating supply of 8.30M coins and a max supply of 8.30M SSUI.
Spring Staked SUI Stats
What is the market cap of Spring Staked SUI?
The current market cap of Spring Staked SUI is $25.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Spring Staked SUI?
Currently, 18.01K of SSUI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $54.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.62%.
What is the current price of Spring Staked SUI?
The price of 1 Spring Staked SUI currently costs $3.04.
How many Spring Staked SUI are there?
The current circulating supply of Spring Staked SUI is 8.30M. This is the total amount of SSUI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Spring Staked SUI?
Spring Staked SUI (SSUI) currently ranks 1016 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 25.23M
2.62 %
#1016
$ 54.76K
8,300,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
