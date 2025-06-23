$3.04 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $2.92 24h high $3.12

The live Spring Staked SUI price today is $3.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.76K. The table above accurately updates our SSUI price in real time. The price of SSUI is down -0.78% since last hour, up 2.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 25.22M. SSUI has a circulating supply of 8.30M coins and a max supply of 8.30M SSUI .