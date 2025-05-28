SSV Network (presently on testnet) is a Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) project for Ethereum validators under development by Blox with grant funding distributed to supporting teams from the SSV treasury. Stakers either create or supply an existing validator private key that is then split into key shares. Next, the key shares are encrypted with the public keys of SSV Network operators and published to the SSV smart contract. Using the smart contract as a data availability layer, operators can download and decrypt key shares, and a user can reassign its key shares to different network operators. The network is comprised of a custom built validator client that holds and signs with the key shares it decrypts from the SSV smart contract. In the future, the team intends to move the key shares into a connected remote signer after decryption.