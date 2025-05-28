stapt

Amnis Staked Aptos CoinSTAPT

price

$5.68

$0

(0%)

24h low

$5.64

24h high

$6.27

The live Amnis Staked Aptos Coin price today is $5.68 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.10K. The table above accurately updates our STAPT price in real time. The price of STAPT is down -0.15% since last hour, down -9.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.45M. STAPT has a circulating supply of 2.02M coins and a max supply of 2.02M STAPT.

Amnis Staked Aptos Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Amnis Staked Aptos Coin?

The current market cap of Amnis Staked Aptos Coin is $11.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Amnis Staked Aptos Coin?

Currently, 9.00K of STAPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.43%.

What is the current price of Amnis Staked Aptos Coin?

The price of 1 Amnis Staked Aptos Coin currently costs $5.68.

How many Amnis Staked Aptos Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Amnis Staked Aptos Coin is 2.02M. This is the total amount of STAPT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Amnis Staked Aptos Coin?

Amnis Staked Aptos Coin (STAPT) currently ranks 1510 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.45M

-9.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#1510

24H Volume

$ 51.10K

Circulating Supply

2,000,000

