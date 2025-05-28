Ronaldinho CoinSTAR10
price
$0.0777
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.08
24h high
$0.17
The live Ronaldinho Coin price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $14.08M. The table above accurately updates our STAR10 price in real time. The price of STAR10 is down -27.03% since last hour, down -51.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $77.73M. STAR10 has a circulating supply of 75.33M coins and a max supply of 1.00B STAR10.
Ronaldinho Coin Stats
What is the market cap of Ronaldinho Coin?
The current market cap of Ronaldinho Coin is $7.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Ronaldinho Coin?
Currently, 181.14M of STAR10 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $14.08M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -51.20%.
What is the current price of Ronaldinho Coin?
The price of 1 Ronaldinho Coin currently costs $0.08.
How many Ronaldinho Coin are there?
The current circulating supply of Ronaldinho Coin is 75.33M. This is the total amount of STAR10 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Ronaldinho Coin?
Ronaldinho Coin (STAR10) currently ranks 1678 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.16M
-51.20 %
#1678
$ 14.08M
75,000,000
