price

$0.00848

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Startup price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.97M. The table above accurately updates our STARTUP price in real time. The price of STARTUP is down -5.94% since last hour, up 10.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.40M. STARTUP has a circulating supply of 990.29M coins and a max supply of 990.29M STARTUP.

Startup Stats

What is the market cap of Startup?

The current market cap of Startup is $9.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Startup?

Currently, 350.52M of STARTUP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.97M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.96%.

What is the current price of Startup?

The price of 1 Startup currently costs $0.008.

How many Startup are there?

The current circulating supply of Startup is 990.29M. This is the total amount of STARTUP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Startup?

Startup (STARTUP) currently ranks 1707 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.16M

10.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#1707

24H Volume

$ 2.97M

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

