Live STAT price updates and the latest STAT news.

$0.0909

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live STAT price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.35M. The table above accurately updates our STAT price in real time. The price of STAT is up 3.43% since last hour, up 11.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.81M. STAT has a circulating supply of 51.42M coins and a max supply of 96.92M STAT.

STAT Stats

What is the market cap of STAT?

The current market cap of STAT is $4.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of STAT?

Currently, 14.83M of STAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.35M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.29%.

What is the current price of STAT?

The price of 1 STAT currently costs $0.09.

How many STAT are there?

The current circulating supply of STAT is 51.42M. This is the total amount of STAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of STAT?

STAT (STAT) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.79M

11.29 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 1.35M

Circulating Supply

51,000,000

