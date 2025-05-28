statom

$7.65

24h low

$7.36

24h high

$7.75

The live Stride Staked Atom price today is $7.65 with a 24-hour trading volume of $635.14K. The table above accurately updates our STATOM price in real time. The price of STATOM is down -1.19% since last hour, up 2.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.87M. STATOM has a circulating supply of 2.47M coins and a max supply of 2.47M STATOM.

Stride Staked Atom Stats

What is the market cap of Stride Staked Atom?

The current market cap of Stride Staked Atom is $18.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stride Staked Atom?

Currently, 83.03K of STATOM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $635.14K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.80%.

What is the current price of Stride Staked Atom?

The price of 1 Stride Staked Atom currently costs $7.65.

How many Stride Staked Atom are there?

The current circulating supply of Stride Staked Atom is 2.47M. This is the total amount of STATOM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stride Staked Atom?

Stride Staked Atom (STATOM) currently ranks 1230 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.88M

2.80 %

Market Cap Rank

#1230

24H Volume

$ 635.14K

Circulating Supply

2,500,000

