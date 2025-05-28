stau

The live STAU price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.31K. The table above accurately updates our STAU price in real time. The price of STAU is up 0.04% since last hour, up 10.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.74B. STAU has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B STAU.

STAU Stats

What is the market cap of STAU?

The current market cap of STAU is $1.74B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of STAU?

Currently, 300.93K of STAU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.83%.

What is the current price of STAU?

The price of 1 STAU currently costs $0.17.

How many STAU are there?

The current circulating supply of STAU is 10.00B. This is the total amount of STAU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of STAU?

STAU (STAU) currently ranks 83 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.74B

10.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#83

24H Volume

$ 52.31K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

