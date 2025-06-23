Hypha Staked AVAXSTAVAX
The live Hypha Staked AVAX price today is $20.73 with a 24-hour trading volume of $464.24K. The table above accurately updates our STAVAX price in real time. The price of STAVAX is up 0.72% since last hour, up 9.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.89M. STAVAX has a circulating supply of 899.06K coins and a max supply of 911.01K STAVAX.
Hypha Staked AVAX Stats
What is the market cap of Hypha Staked AVAX?
The current market cap of Hypha Staked AVAX is $18.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Hypha Staked AVAX?
Currently, 22.39K of STAVAX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $464.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.17%.
What is the current price of Hypha Staked AVAX?
The price of 1 Hypha Staked AVAX currently costs $20.73.
How many Hypha Staked AVAX are there?
The current circulating supply of Hypha Staked AVAX is 899.06K. This is the total amount of STAVAX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Hypha Staked AVAX?
Hypha Staked AVAX (STAVAX) currently ranks 1165 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
