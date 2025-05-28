Short-term T-Bill TokenSTBT
Live Short-term T-Bill Token price updates and the latest Short-term T-Bill Token news.
price
sponsored by
$0.993
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.99
24h high
$0.99
The live Short-term T-Bill Token price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $494.18K. The table above accurately updates our STBT price in real time. The price of STBT is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $48.45M. STBT has a circulating supply of 48.78M coins and a max supply of 48.78M STBT.
Short-term T-Bill Token Stats
What is the market cap of Short-term T-Bill Token?
The current market cap of Short-term T-Bill Token is $48.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Short-term T-Bill Token?
Currently, 497.53K of STBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $494.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.
What is the current price of Short-term T-Bill Token?
The price of 1 Short-term T-Bill Token currently costs $0.99.
How many Short-term T-Bill Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Short-term T-Bill Token is 48.78M. This is the total amount of STBT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Short-term T-Bill Token?
Short-term T-Bill Token (STBT) currently ranks 693 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 48.45M
%
#693
$ 494.18K
49,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/