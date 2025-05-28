stbt

The live Short-term T-Bill Token price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $494.18K. The table above accurately updates our STBT price in real time. The price of STBT is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $48.45M. STBT has a circulating supply of 48.78M coins and a max supply of 48.78M STBT.

Short-term T-Bill Token Stats

What is the market cap of Short-term T-Bill Token?

The current market cap of Short-term T-Bill Token is $48.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Short-term T-Bill Token?

Currently, 497.53K of STBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $494.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Short-term T-Bill Token?

The price of 1 Short-term T-Bill Token currently costs $0.99.

How many Short-term T-Bill Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Short-term T-Bill Token is 48.78M. This is the total amount of STBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Short-term T-Bill Token?

Short-term T-Bill Token (STBT) currently ranks 693 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 48.45M

%

Market Cap Rank

#693

24H Volume

$ 494.18K

Circulating Supply

49,000,000

