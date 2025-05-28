stbtc

The live Lorenzo stBTC price today is $106,161.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $124.16K. The table above accurately updates our STBTC price in real time. The price of STBTC is up 0.42% since last hour, down -1.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $109.23M. STBTC has a circulating supply of 1.03K coins and a max supply of 1.03K STBTC.

Lorenzo stBTC Stats

What is the market cap of Lorenzo stBTC?

The current market cap of Lorenzo stBTC is $109.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lorenzo stBTC?

Currently, 1.17 of STBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $124.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.26%.

What is the current price of Lorenzo stBTC?

The price of 1 Lorenzo stBTC currently costs $106,161.00.

How many Lorenzo stBTC are there?

The current circulating supply of Lorenzo stBTC is 1.03K. This is the total amount of STBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lorenzo stBTC?

Lorenzo stBTC (STBTC) currently ranks 449 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 109.23M

-1.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#449

24H Volume

$ 124.16K

Circulating Supply

1,000

