The live Increment Staked FLOW price today is $0.32 with a 24-hour trading volume of $160.67K. The table above accurately updates our STFLOW price in real time. The price of STFLOW is up 0.90% since last hour, down -12.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.76M. STFLOW has a circulating supply of 12.12M coins and a max supply of 11.87M STFLOW.
What is the market cap of Increment Staked FLOW?
The current market cap of Increment Staked FLOW is $5.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Increment Staked FLOW?
Currently, 506.76K of STFLOW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $160.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.92%.
What is the current price of Increment Staked FLOW?
The price of 1 Increment Staked FLOW currently costs $0.32.
How many Increment Staked FLOW are there?
The current circulating supply of Increment Staked FLOW is 12.12M. This is the total amount of STFLOW that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Increment Staked FLOW?
Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW) currently ranks 1660 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
