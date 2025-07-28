stfx

The live STFX price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $165.45K. The table above accurately updates our STFX price in real time. The price of STFX is up 29.21% since last hour, up 2.57K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.95M. STFX has a circulating supply of 650.00M coins and a max supply of 888.53M STFX.

STFX Stats

What is the market cap of STFX?

The current market cap of STFX is $18.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of STFX?

Currently, 5.67M of STFX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $165.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2573.93%.

What is the current price of STFX?

The price of 1 STFX currently costs $0.03.

How many STFX are there?

The current circulating supply of STFX is 650.00M. This is the total amount of STFX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of STFX?

STFX (STFX) currently ranks 1350 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.98M

2.57K %

Market Cap Rank

#1350

24H Volume

$ 165.45K

Circulating Supply

650,000,000

