Stargate Finance is a cross-chain native asset bridge, and the first dApp built on LayerZero. Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single-transaction process.
Stargate FinanceSTG
Live Stargate Finance price updates and the latest Stargate Finance news.
price
sponsored by
$0.199
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.19
24h high
$0.20
The live Stargate Finance price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.23M. The table above accurately updates our STG price in real time. The price of STG is up 0.01% since last hour, down -0.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $198.56M. STG has a circulating supply of 971.46M coins and a max supply of 1.00B STG.
about Stargate Finance
What is Stargate Finance?
Stargate Finance Stats
What is the market cap of Stargate Finance?
The current market cap of Stargate Finance is $192.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Stargate Finance?
Currently, 31.39M of STG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.13%.
What is the current price of Stargate Finance?
The price of 1 Stargate Finance currently costs $0.20.
How many Stargate Finance are there?
The current circulating supply of Stargate Finance is 971.46M. This is the total amount of STG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Stargate Finance?
Stargate Finance (STG) currently ranks 320 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 192.91M
-0.13 %
#320
$ 6.23M
970,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/