$34.75

$0

(0%)

24h low

$32.63

24h high

$36.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live Staked HYPE price today is $34.75 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.26M. The table above accurately updates our STHYPE price in real time. The price of STHYPE is down -0.69% since last hour, down -2.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $370.90M. STHYPE has a circulating supply of 10.67M coins and a max supply of 10.67M STHYPE.

Staked HYPE Stats

What is the market cap of Staked HYPE?

The current market cap of Staked HYPE is $370.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Staked HYPE?

Currently, 122.49K of STHYPE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.27%.

What is the current price of Staked HYPE?

The price of 1 Staked HYPE currently costs $34.75.

How many Staked HYPE are there?

The current circulating supply of Staked HYPE is 10.67M. This is the total amount of STHYPE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Staked HYPE?

Staked HYPE (STHYPE) currently ranks 210 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 370.85M

-2.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#210

24H Volume

$ 4.26M

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

