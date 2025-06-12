stkapt

The live Staked Kofi (Aptos) price today is $4.57 with a 24-hour trading volume of $61.52K. The table above accurately updates our STKAPT price in real time. The price of STKAPT is up 0.29% since last hour, up 1.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.10M. STKAPT has a circulating supply of 2.21M coins and a max supply of 2.21M STKAPT.

Staked Kofi (Aptos) Stats

What is the market cap of Staked Kofi (Aptos)?

The current market cap of Staked Kofi (Aptos) is $10.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Staked Kofi (Aptos)?

Currently, 13.46K of STKAPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $61.52K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.42%.

What is the current price of Staked Kofi (Aptos)?

The price of 1 Staked Kofi (Aptos) currently costs $4.57.

How many Staked Kofi (Aptos) are there?

The current circulating supply of Staked Kofi (Aptos) is 2.21M. This is the total amount of STKAPT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Staked Kofi (Aptos)?

Staked Kofi (Aptos) (STKAPT) currently ranks 1582 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.09M

1.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1582

24H Volume

$ 61.52K

Circulating Supply

2,200,000

