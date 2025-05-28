stnk

$16.25

$0

(0%)

24h low

$15.60

24h high

$16.49

VS
USD
BTC

The live Stonks price today is $16.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $87.80K. The table above accurately updates our STNK price in real time. The price of STNK is down -0.36% since last hour, up 3.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.46M. STNK has a circulating supply of 581.92K coins and a max supply of 581.92K STNK.

Stonks Stats

What is the market cap of Stonks?

The current market cap of Stonks is $9.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stonks?

Currently, 5.40K of STNK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $87.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.85%.

What is the current price of Stonks?

The price of 1 Stonks currently costs $16.25.

How many Stonks are there?

The current circulating supply of Stonks is 581.92K. This is the total amount of STNK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stonks?

Stonks (STNK) currently ranks 1643 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.46M

3.85 %

Market Cap Rank

#1643

24H Volume

$ 87.80K

Circulating Supply

580,000

