The live StakeStone price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.79M. The table above accurately updates our STO price in real time. The price of STO is down -1.08% since last hour, down -0.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $118.49M. STO has a circulating supply of 225.33M coins and a max supply of 1.00B STO.

What is the market cap of StakeStone?

The current market cap of StakeStone is $26.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of StakeStone?

Currently, 141.67M of STO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.79M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.37%.

What is the current price of StakeStone?

The price of 1 StakeStone currently costs $0.12.

How many StakeStone are there?

The current circulating supply of StakeStone is 225.33M. This is the total amount of STO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of StakeStone?

StakeStone (STO) currently ranks 1047 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 26.68M

-0.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1047

24H Volume

$ 16.79M

Circulating Supply

230,000,000

