$0.0269

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

The live STONKS price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.70M. The table above accurately updates our STONKS price in real time. The price of STONKS is down -0.18% since last hour, down -3.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.90M. STONKS has a circulating supply of 999.93M coins and a max supply of 999.93M STONKS.

STONKS Stats

What is the market cap of STONKS?

The current market cap of STONKS is $26.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of STONKS?

Currently, 137.42M of STONKS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.86%.

What is the current price of STONKS?

The price of 1 STONKS currently costs $0.03.

How many STONKS are there?

The current circulating supply of STONKS is 999.93M. This is the total amount of STONKS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of STONKS?

STONKS (STONKS) currently ranks 1041 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 26.90M

-3.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#1041

24H Volume

$ 3.70M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

