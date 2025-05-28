strax

StratisSTRAX

Live Stratis price updates and the latest Stratis news.

price

$0.0521

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

The live Stratis price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.88M. The table above accurately updates our STRAX price in real time. The price of STRAX is down -0.47% since last hour, down -1.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $109.31M. STRAX has a circulating supply of 1.97B coins and a max supply of 2.10B STRAX.

Stratis Stats

What is the market cap of Stratis?

The current market cap of Stratis is $102.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stratis?

Currently, 93.69M of STRAX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.20%.

What is the current price of Stratis?

The price of 1 Stratis currently costs $0.05.

How many Stratis are there?

The current circulating supply of Stratis is 1.97B. This is the total amount of STRAX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stratis?

Stratis (STRAX) currently ranks 488 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 102.08M

-1.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#488

24H Volume

$ 4.88M

Circulating Supply

2,000,000,000

