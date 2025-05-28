strd

StrideSTRD

Live Stride price updates and the latest Stride news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.373

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.35

24h high

$0.37

VS
USD
BTC

The live Stride price today is $0.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $68.26K. The table above accurately updates our STRD price in real time. The price of STRD is up 0.49% since last hour, up 5.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.46M. STRD has a circulating supply of 92.44M coins and a max supply of 92.44M STRD.

Stride Stats

What is the market cap of Stride?

The current market cap of Stride is $34.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stride?

Currently, 183.09K of STRD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $68.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.50%.

What is the current price of Stride?

The price of 1 Stride currently costs $0.37.

How many Stride are there?

The current circulating supply of Stride is 92.44M. This is the total amount of STRD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stride?

Stride (STRD) currently ranks 891 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 34.50M

5.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#891

24H Volume

$ 68.26K

Circulating Supply

92,000,000

latest Stride news