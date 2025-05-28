strdy

The live Sturdy price today is $0.67 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.52M. The table above accurately updates our STRDY price in real time. The price of STRDY is down -0.88% since last hour, up 2.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $67.22M. STRDY has a circulating supply of 20.40M coins and a max supply of 100.00M STRDY.

Sturdy Stats

What is the market cap of Sturdy?

The current market cap of Sturdy is $13.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sturdy?

Currently, 6.72M of STRDY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.64%.

What is the current price of Sturdy?

The price of 1 Sturdy currently costs $0.67.

How many Sturdy are there?

The current circulating supply of Sturdy is 20.40M. This is the total amount of STRDY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sturdy?

Sturdy (STRDY) currently ranks 1409 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.72M

2.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1409

24H Volume

$ 4.52M

Circulating Supply

20,000,000

