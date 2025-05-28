stream

$0.0344

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

The live Streamflow price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $271.80K. The table above accurately updates our STREAM price in real time. The price of STREAM is down -6.54% since last hour, down -8.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.39M. STREAM has a circulating supply of 170.31M coins and a max supply of 1.00B STREAM.

What is the market cap of Streamflow?

The current market cap of Streamflow is $5.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Streamflow?

Currently, 7.90M of STREAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $271.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.68%.

What is the current price of Streamflow?

The price of 1 Streamflow currently costs $0.03.

How many Streamflow are there?

The current circulating supply of Streamflow is 170.31M. This is the total amount of STREAM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Streamflow?

Streamflow (STREAM) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.96M

-8.68 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 271.80K

Circulating Supply

170,000,000

