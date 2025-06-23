Stronghold Staked SOLSTRONGSOL
Live Stronghold Staked SOL price updates and the latest Stronghold Staked SOL news.
price
$154.86
$0
(0%)
24h low
$141.46
24h high
$154.86
The live Stronghold Staked SOL price today is $154.86 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.71K. The table above accurately updates our STRONGSOL price in real time. The price of STRONGSOL is up 2.27% since last hour, up 6.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.25M. STRONGSOL has a circulating supply of 46.80K coins and a max supply of 46.80K STRONGSOL.
Stronghold Staked SOL Stats
What is the market cap of Stronghold Staked SOL?
The current market cap of Stronghold Staked SOL is $7.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Stronghold Staked SOL?
Currently, 404.92 of STRONGSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $62.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.43%.
What is the current price of Stronghold Staked SOL?
The price of 1 Stronghold Staked SOL currently costs $154.86.
How many Stronghold Staked SOL are there?
The current circulating supply of Stronghold Staked SOL is 46.80K. This is the total amount of STRONGSOL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Stronghold Staked SOL?
Stronghold Staked SOL (STRONGSOL) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.27M
6.43 %
#1734
$ 62.71K
47,000
