sts

Beets Staked SonicSTS

Live Beets Staked Sonic price updates and the latest Beets Staked Sonic news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.456

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.44

24h high

$0.47

VS
USD
BTC

The live Beets Staked Sonic price today is $0.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.37M. The table above accurately updates our STS price in real time. The price of STS is down -0.16% since last hour, up 1.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $128.50M. STS has a circulating supply of 282.04M coins and a max supply of 282.04M STS.

Beets Staked Sonic Stats

What is the market cap of Beets Staked Sonic?

The current market cap of Beets Staked Sonic is $128.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Beets Staked Sonic?

Currently, 35.94M of STS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.37M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.74%.

What is the current price of Beets Staked Sonic?

The price of 1 Beets Staked Sonic currently costs $0.46.

How many Beets Staked Sonic are there?

The current circulating supply of Beets Staked Sonic is 282.04M. This is the total amount of STS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Beets Staked Sonic?

Beets Staked Sonic (STS) currently ranks 411 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 128.52M

1.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#411

24H Volume

$ 16.37M

Circulating Supply

280,000,000

latest Beets Staked Sonic news