$208.32

$0

(0%)

24h low

$205.16

24h high

$212.42

The live Lido Staked SOL price today is $208.32 with a 24-hour trading volume of $72.51K. The table above accurately updates our STSOL price in real time. The price of STSOL is down -0.86% since last hour, down -1.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.11M. STSOL has a circulating supply of 106.16K coins and a max supply of 106.16K STSOL.

Lido Staked SOL Stats

What is the market cap of Lido Staked SOL?

The current market cap of Lido Staked SOL is $22.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lido Staked SOL?

Currently, 348.08 of STSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $72.51K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.49%.

What is the current price of Lido Staked SOL?

The price of 1 Lido Staked SOL currently costs $208.32.

How many Lido Staked SOL are there?

The current circulating supply of Lido Staked SOL is 106.16K. This is the total amount of STSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lido Staked SOL?

Lido Staked SOL (STSOL) currently ranks 1153 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 22.12M

-1.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#1153

24H Volume

$ 72.51K

Circulating Supply

110,000

