STUFF.ioSTUFF
Live STUFF.io price updates and the latest STUFF.io news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00583
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.006
The live STUFF.io price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $118.92K. The table above accurately updates our STUFF price in real time. The price of STUFF is up 0.80% since last hour, up 10.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $58.25M. STUFF has a circulating supply of 2.27B coins and a max supply of 10.00B STUFF.
STUFF.io Stats
What is the market cap of STUFF.io?
The current market cap of STUFF.io is $13.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of STUFF.io?
Currently, 20.42M of STUFF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $118.92K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.41%.
What is the current price of STUFF.io?
The price of 1 STUFF.io currently costs $0.006.
How many STUFF.io are there?
The current circulating supply of STUFF.io is 2.27B. This is the total amount of STUFF that is available.
What is the relative popularity of STUFF.io?
STUFF.io (STUFF) currently ranks 1411 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.24M
10.41 %
#1411
$ 118.92K
2,300,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/