stuff

STUFF.ioSTUFF

Live STUFF.io price updates and the latest STUFF.io news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00583

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live STUFF.io price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $118.92K. The table above accurately updates our STUFF price in real time. The price of STUFF is up 0.80% since last hour, up 10.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $58.25M. STUFF has a circulating supply of 2.27B coins and a max supply of 10.00B STUFF.

STUFF.io Stats

What is the market cap of STUFF.io?

The current market cap of STUFF.io is $13.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of STUFF.io?

Currently, 20.42M of STUFF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $118.92K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.41%.

What is the current price of STUFF.io?

The price of 1 STUFF.io currently costs $0.006.

How many STUFF.io are there?

The current circulating supply of STUFF.io is 2.27B. This is the total amount of STUFF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of STUFF.io?

STUFF.io (STUFF) currently ranks 1411 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.24M

10.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#1411

24H Volume

$ 118.92K

Circulating Supply

2,300,000,000

latest STUFF.io news