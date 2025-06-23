StupidCoinSTUPID
The live StupidCoin price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.96M. The table above accurately updates our STUPID price in real time. The price of STUPID is up 350.98% since last hour, up 823.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.34M. STUPID has a circulating supply of 994.76M coins and a max supply of 994.76M STUPID.
StupidCoin Stats
What is the market cap of StupidCoin?
The current market cap of StupidCoin is $19.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of StupidCoin?
Currently, 431.88M of STUPID were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.96M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 823.95%.
What is the current price of StupidCoin?
The price of 1 StupidCoin currently costs $0.02.
How many StupidCoin are there?
The current circulating supply of StupidCoin is 994.76M. This is the total amount of STUPID that is available.
What is the relative popularity of StupidCoin?
StupidCoin (STUPID) currently ranks 1149 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
