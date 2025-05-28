Stacks (formerly Blockstack) provides software for internet ownership, which includes infrastructure and developer tools to power a computing network and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps). Its focus is to replace the reliance on centralized cloud service providers and apps that harvest and monetize user information. The Stacks network allows users to directly own digital assets like usernames, domain names, computer programs, etc. On the Stacks blockchain, computing is done on the edges (i.e., client devices), and applications on the platform store data individually and use the blockchain only when necessary.