$0.00657

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.007

The live SuiAI price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.88M. The table above accurately updates our SUAI price in real time. The price of SUAI is down -9.72% since last hour, up 24.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.57M. SUAI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B SUAI.

SuiAI Stats

What is the market cap of SuiAI?

The current market cap of SuiAI is $6.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SuiAI?

Currently, 285.36M of SUAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.42%.

What is the current price of SuiAI?

The price of 1 SuiAI currently costs $0.007.

How many SuiAI are there?

The current circulating supply of SuiAI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of SUAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SuiAI?

SuiAI (SUAI) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.71M

24.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 1.88M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

