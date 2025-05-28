Super Best FriendsSUBF
Live Super Best Friends price updates and the latest Super Best Friends news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000000111
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00000001
24h high
$0.00000001
The live Super Best Friends price today is $0.00000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $280.83K. The table above accurately updates our SUBF price in real time. The price of SUBF is up 0.57% since last hour, down -9.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.07M. SUBF has a circulating supply of 726.64T coins and a max supply of 726.64T SUBF.
Super Best Friends Stats
What is the market cap of Super Best Friends?
The current market cap of Super Best Friends is $7.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Super Best Friends?
Currently, 25.29T of SUBF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $280.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.22%.
What is the current price of Super Best Friends?
The price of 1 Super Best Friends currently costs $0.00000001.
How many Super Best Friends are there?
The current circulating supply of Super Best Friends is 726.64T. This is the total amount of SUBF that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Super Best Friends?
Super Best Friends (SUBF) currently ranks 1549 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.99M
-9.22 %
#1549
$ 280.83K
730,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/