$0.0000000111

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00000001

24h high

$0.00000001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Super Best Friends price today is $0.00000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $280.83K. The table above accurately updates our SUBF price in real time. The price of SUBF is up 0.57% since last hour, down -9.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.07M. SUBF has a circulating supply of 726.64T coins and a max supply of 726.64T SUBF.

Super Best Friends Stats

What is the market cap of Super Best Friends?

The current market cap of Super Best Friends is $7.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Super Best Friends?

Currently, 25.29T of SUBF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $280.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.22%.

What is the current price of Super Best Friends?

The price of 1 Super Best Friends currently costs $0.00000001.

How many Super Best Friends are there?

The current circulating supply of Super Best Friends is 726.64T. This is the total amount of SUBF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Super Best Friends?

Super Best Friends (SUBF) currently ranks 1549 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.99M

-9.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#1549

24H Volume

$ 280.83K

Circulating Supply

730,000,000,000,000

