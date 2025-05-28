Sui DePINSUIDEPIN
Live Sui DePIN price updates and the latest Sui DePIN news.
price
$0.00749
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.01
The live Sui DePIN price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.30M. The table above accurately updates our SUIDEPIN price in real time. The price of SUIDEPIN is down -41.46% since last hour, down -2.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.73M. SUIDEPIN has a circulating supply of 874.00M coins and a max supply of 1.30B SUIDEPIN.
Sui DePIN Stats
What is the market cap of Sui DePIN?
The current market cap of Sui DePIN is $11.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sui DePIN?
Currently, 974.25M of SUIDEPIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.30M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.75%.
What is the current price of Sui DePIN?
The price of 1 Sui DePIN currently costs $0.007.
How many Sui DePIN are there?
The current circulating supply of Sui DePIN is 874.00M. This is the total amount of SUIDEPIN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sui DePIN?
Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) currently ranks 1705 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
