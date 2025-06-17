sumx

Summer Point TokenSUMX

Live Summer Point Token price updates and the latest Summer Point Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0138

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Summer Point Token price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $59.25K. The table above accurately updates our SUMX price in real time. The price of SUMX is up 7.92% since last hour, down -1.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.46M. SUMX has a circulating supply of 900.00M coins and a max supply of 900.00M SUMX.

Summer Point Token Stats

What is the market cap of Summer Point Token?

The current market cap of Summer Point Token is $12.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Summer Point Token?

Currently, 4.28M of SUMX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $59.25K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.10%.

What is the current price of Summer Point Token?

The price of 1 Summer Point Token currently costs $0.01.

How many Summer Point Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Summer Point Token is 900.00M. This is the total amount of SUMX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Summer Point Token?

Summer Point Token (SUMX) currently ranks 1373 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.46M

-1.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1373

24H Volume

$ 59.25K

Circulating Supply

900,000,000

latest Summer Point Token news