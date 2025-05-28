sun

The live Sun Token price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29.34M. The table above accurately updates our SUN price in real time. The price of SUN is down -0.16% since last hour, down -0.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $388.37M. SUN has a circulating supply of 19.26B coins and a max supply of 19.90B SUN.

Sun Token Stats

What is the market cap of Sun Token?

The current market cap of Sun Token is $375.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sun Token?

Currently, 1.50B of SUN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $29.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.64%.

What is the current price of Sun Token?

The price of 1 Sun Token currently costs $0.02.

How many Sun Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Sun Token is 19.26B. This is the total amount of SUN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sun Token?

Sun Token (SUN) currently ranks 211 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 375.84M

-0.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#211

24H Volume

$ 29.34M

Circulating Supply

19,000,000,000

