$0.0045
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.005
The live Supra price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.19M. The table above accurately updates our SUPRA price in real time. The price of SUPRA is down -0.92% since last hour, down -2.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $359.41M. SUPRA has a circulating supply of 13.88B coins and a max supply of 79.83B SUPRA.
Supra Stats
What is the market cap of Supra?
The current market cap of Supra is $62.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Supra?
Currently, 1.60B of SUPRA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.61%.
What is the current price of Supra?
The price of 1 Supra currently costs $0.005.
How many Supra are there?
The current circulating supply of Supra is 13.88B. This is the total amount of SUPRA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Supra?
Supra (SUPRA) currently ranks 651 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 62.44M
-2.61 %
#651
$ 7.19M
14,000,000,000
