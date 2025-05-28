sure

$0.00145

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.002

The live inSure DeFi price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $133.40K. The table above accurately updates our SURE price in real time. The price of SURE is down -0.49% since last hour, down -6.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $127.65M. SURE has a circulating supply of 26.48B coins and a max supply of 88.00B SURE.

inSure DeFi Stats

What is the market cap of inSure DeFi?

The current market cap of inSure DeFi is $38.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of inSure DeFi?

Currently, 91.97M of SURE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $133.40K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.58%.

What is the current price of inSure DeFi?

The price of 1 inSure DeFi currently costs $0.001.

How many inSure DeFi are there?

The current circulating supply of inSure DeFi is 26.48B. This is the total amount of SURE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of inSure DeFi?

inSure DeFi (SURE) currently ranks 846 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

