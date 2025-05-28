$0.00145 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.001 24h high $0.002

The live inSure DeFi price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 133.40K. The table above accurately updates our SURE price in real time. The price of SURE is down -0.49% since last hour, down -6.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 127.65M. SURE has a circulating supply of 26.48B coins and a max supply of 88.00B SURE .