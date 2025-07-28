Stables Labs Staked USDXSUSDX
Live Stables Labs Staked USDX price updates and the latest Stables Labs Staked USDX news.
price
sponsored by
$1.09
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.09
24h high
$1.10
The live Stables Labs Staked USDX price today is $1.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $78.26K. The table above accurately updates our SUSDX price in real time. The price of SUSDX is down -0.11% since last hour, down -0.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $253.42M. SUSDX has a circulating supply of 231.65M coins and a max supply of 231.65M SUSDX.
Stables Labs Staked USDX Stats
What is the market cap of Stables Labs Staked USDX?
The current market cap of Stables Labs Staked USDX is $253.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Stables Labs Staked USDX?
Currently, 71.53K of SUSDX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $78.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.30%.
What is the current price of Stables Labs Staked USDX?
The price of 1 Stables Labs Staked USDX currently costs $1.09.
How many Stables Labs Staked USDX are there?
The current circulating supply of Stables Labs Staked USDX is 231.65M. This is the total amount of SUSDX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Stables Labs Staked USDX?
Stables Labs Staked USDX (SUSDX) currently ranks 277 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 253.33M
-0.30 %
#277
$ 78.26K
230,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
/
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/