Sushi is a community-driven organization built to solve the problems around decentralized liquidity. Sushi initially began as a decentralized exchange, but rather than limiting itself to a single solution, the protocol intertwines many decentralized markets and instruments.

Sushi’s products are configured in a way that allows the entire platform to maintain decentralized governance by SUSHI token-holders while continuing to innovate on the collective foundations by design. Whereas major structural changes are voted on by the community, the day-to-day operations, rebalancing of pools and ratios, business strategy, and overall development is ultimately decided on by the core team.