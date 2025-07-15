susn

The live Staked USN price today is $1.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $121.14K. The table above accurately updates our SUSN price in real time. The price of SUSN is down -0.02% since last hour, up 0.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.67M. SUSN has a circulating supply of 9.71M coins and a max supply of 9.71M SUSN.

Staked USN Stats

What is the market cap of Staked USN?

The current market cap of Staked USN is $10.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Staked USN?

Currently, 110.33K of SUSN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $121.14K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.24%.

What is the current price of Staked USN?

The price of 1 Staked USN currently costs $1.10.

How many Staked USN are there?

The current circulating supply of Staked USN is 9.71M. This is the total amount of SUSN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Staked USN?

Staked USN (SUSN) currently ranks 1610 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.67M

0.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1610

24H Volume

$ 121.14K

Circulating Supply

9,700,000

