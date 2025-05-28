svl

$0.00397

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.004

VS
USD
BTC

The live Slash Vision Labs price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $829.94K. The table above accurately updates our SVL price in real time. The price of SVL is down -0.81% since last hour, down -3.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.74M. SVL has a circulating supply of 4.94B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SVL.

Slash Vision Labs Stats

What is the market cap of Slash Vision Labs?

The current market cap of Slash Vision Labs is $19.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Slash Vision Labs?

Currently, 208.83M of SVL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $829.94K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.74%.

What is the current price of Slash Vision Labs?

The price of 1 Slash Vision Labs currently costs $0.004.

How many Slash Vision Labs are there?

The current circulating supply of Slash Vision Labs is 4.94B. This is the total amount of SVL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Slash Vision Labs?

Slash Vision Labs (SVL) currently ranks 1210 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.63M

-3.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#1210

24H Volume

$ 829.94K

Circulating Supply

4,900,000,000

