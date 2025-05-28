swap

TrustSwapSWAP

Live TrustSwap price updates and the latest TrustSwap news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0962

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.10

VS
USD
BTC

The live TrustSwap price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $523.73K. The table above accurately updates our SWAP price in real time. The price of SWAP is down -0.25% since last hour, down -0.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.62M. SWAP has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SWAP.

TrustSwap Stats

What is the market cap of TrustSwap?

The current market cap of TrustSwap is $9.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TrustSwap?

Currently, 5.44M of SWAP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $523.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.21%.

What is the current price of TrustSwap?

The price of 1 TrustSwap currently costs $0.1.

How many TrustSwap are there?

The current circulating supply of TrustSwap is 100.00M. This is the total amount of SWAP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TrustSwap?

TrustSwap (SWAP) currently ranks 1626 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.62M

-0.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1626

24H Volume

$ 523.73K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

latest TrustSwap news