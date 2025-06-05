The SWARMSWARM
The live The SWARM price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $568.50K. The table above accurately updates our SWARM price in real time. The price of SWARM is up 4.77% since last hour, up 107.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.03M. SWARM has a circulating supply of 514.17M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SWARM.
What is the market cap of The SWARM?
The current market cap of The SWARM is $7.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of The SWARM?
Currently, 37.82M of SWARM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $568.50K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 107.66%.
What is the current price of The SWARM?
The price of 1 The SWARM currently costs $0.02.
How many The SWARM are there?
The current circulating supply of The SWARM is 514.17M. This is the total amount of SWARM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of The SWARM?
The SWARM (SWARM) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
