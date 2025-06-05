$0.015 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.007 24h high $0.01

The live The SWARM price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 568.50K. The table above accurately updates our SWARM price in real time. The price of SWARM is up 4.77% since last hour, up 107.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 15.03M. SWARM has a circulating supply of 514.17M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SWARM .