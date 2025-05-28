swarms

$0.0292

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Swarms price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.44M. The table above accurately updates our SWARMS price in real time. The price of SWARMS is down -1.82% since last hour, down -3.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.17M. SWARMS has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M SWARMS.

Swarms Stats

What is the market cap of Swarms?

The current market cap of Swarms is $29.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Swarms?

Currently, 289.39M of SWARMS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.44M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.39%.

What is the current price of Swarms?

The price of 1 Swarms currently costs $0.03.

How many Swarms are there?

The current circulating supply of Swarms is 999.98M. This is the total amount of SWARMS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Swarms?

Swarms (SWARMS) currently ranks 1001 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 29.12M

-3.39 %

Market Cap Rank

#1001

24H Volume

$ 8.44M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

