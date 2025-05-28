swch

$0.357

The live SwissCheese price today is $0.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.16M. The table above accurately updates our SWCH price in real time. The price of SWCH is down -0.47% since last hour, up 2.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.86M. SWCH has a circulating supply of 42.75M coins and a max supply of 120.00M SWCH.

SwissCheese Stats

What is the market cap of SwissCheese?

The current market cap of SwissCheese is $15.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SwissCheese?

Currently, 8.83M of SWCH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.04%.

What is the current price of SwissCheese?

The price of 1 SwissCheese currently costs $0.36.

How many SwissCheese are there?

The current circulating supply of SwissCheese is 42.75M. This is the total amount of SWCH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SwissCheese?

SwissCheese (SWCH) currently ranks 1349 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 15.26M

2.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#1349

24H Volume

$ 3.16M

Circulating Supply

43,000,000

