$2,847.73

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,820.23

24h high

$2,987.21

The live Swell Ethereum price today is $2,847.73 with a 24-hour trading volume of $145.51K. The table above accurately updates our SWETH price in real time. The price of SWETH is down -0.33% since last hour, down -4.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $345.51M. SWETH has a circulating supply of 121.32K coins and a max supply of 121.33K SWETH.

Swell Ethereum Stats

What is the market cap of Swell Ethereum?

The current market cap of Swell Ethereum is $345.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Swell Ethereum?

Currently, 51.10 of SWETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $145.51K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.18%.

What is the current price of Swell Ethereum?

The price of 1 Swell Ethereum currently costs $2,847.73.

How many Swell Ethereum are there?

The current circulating supply of Swell Ethereum is 121.32K. This is the total amount of SWETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Swell Ethereum?

Swell Ethereum (SWETH) currently ranks 214 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 345.76M

-4.18 %

Market Cap Rank

#214

24H Volume

$ 145.51K

Circulating Supply

120,000

