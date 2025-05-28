swftc

$0.014

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live SWFTCOIN price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.56M. The table above accurately updates our SWFTC price in real time. The price of SWFTC is up 0.07% since last hour, down -1.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $139.64M. SWFTC has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SWFTC.

SWFTCOIN Stats

What is the market cap of SWFTCOIN?

The current market cap of SWFTCOIN is $139.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SWFTCOIN?

Currently, 111.77M of SWFTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.56M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.64%.

What is the current price of SWFTCOIN?

The price of 1 SWFTCOIN currently costs $0.01.

How many SWFTCOIN are there?

The current circulating supply of SWFTCOIN is 10.00B. This is the total amount of SWFTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SWFTCOIN?

SWFTCOIN (SWFTC) currently ranks 389 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 139.64M

-1.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#389

24H Volume

$ 1.56M

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

