$0.0181 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.009 24h high $0.02

The live Sheep Wif Hat price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.92M. The table above accurately updates our SWIF price in real time. The price of SWIF is up 10.76% since last hour, up 79.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 17.35M. SWIF has a circulating supply of 958.69M coins and a max supply of 958.69M SWIF .