Sheep Wif HatSWIF
Live Sheep Wif Hat price updates and the latest Sheep Wif Hat news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0181
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.009
24h high
$0.02
The live Sheep Wif Hat price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.92M. The table above accurately updates our SWIF price in real time. The price of SWIF is up 10.76% since last hour, up 79.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.35M. SWIF has a circulating supply of 958.69M coins and a max supply of 958.69M SWIF.
Sheep Wif Hat Stats
What is the market cap of Sheep Wif Hat?
The current market cap of Sheep Wif Hat is $17.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sheep Wif Hat?
Currently, 492.82M of SWIF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 79.52%.
What is the current price of Sheep Wif Hat?
The price of 1 Sheep Wif Hat currently costs $0.02.
How many Sheep Wif Hat are there?
The current circulating supply of Sheep Wif Hat is 958.69M. This is the total amount of SWIF that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sheep Wif Hat?
Sheep Wif Hat (SWIF) currently ranks 1412 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 17.77M
79.52 %
#1412
$ 8.92M
960,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
/
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/