swif

Sheep Wif HatSWIF

Live Sheep Wif Hat price updates and the latest Sheep Wif Hat news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0181

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Sheep Wif Hat price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.92M. The table above accurately updates our SWIF price in real time. The price of SWIF is up 10.76% since last hour, up 79.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.35M. SWIF has a circulating supply of 958.69M coins and a max supply of 958.69M SWIF.

Sheep Wif Hat Stats

What is the market cap of Sheep Wif Hat?

The current market cap of Sheep Wif Hat is $17.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sheep Wif Hat?

Currently, 492.82M of SWIF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 79.52%.

What is the current price of Sheep Wif Hat?

The price of 1 Sheep Wif Hat currently costs $0.02.

How many Sheep Wif Hat are there?

The current circulating supply of Sheep Wif Hat is 958.69M. This is the total amount of SWIF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sheep Wif Hat?

Sheep Wif Hat (SWIF) currently ranks 1412 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.77M

79.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#1412

24H Volume

$ 8.92M

Circulating Supply

960,000,000

latest Sheep Wif Hat news