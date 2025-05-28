swise

$0.0207

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live StakeWise price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $135.79K. The table above accurately updates our SWISE price in real time. The price of SWISE is up 15.67% since last hour, up 36.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.68M. SWISE has a circulating supply of 559.72M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SWISE.

StakeWise Stats

What is the market cap of StakeWise?

The current market cap of StakeWise is $11.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of StakeWise?

Currently, 6.57M of SWISE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $135.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 36.99%.

What is the current price of StakeWise?

The price of 1 StakeWise currently costs $0.02.

How many StakeWise are there?

The current circulating supply of StakeWise is 559.72M. This is the total amount of SWISE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of StakeWise?

StakeWise (SWISE) currently ranks 1490 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.58M

36.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1490

24H Volume

$ 135.79K

Circulating Supply

560,000,000

