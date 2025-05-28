sx

$0.129

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.12

24h high

$0.13

The live SX Network (OLD) price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.26K. The table above accurately updates our SX price in real time. The price of SX is down -0.17% since last hour, up 8.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $128.85M. SX has a circulating supply of 432.52M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SX.

SX Network (OLD) Stats

What is the market cap of SX Network (OLD)?

The current market cap of SX Network (OLD) is $57.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SX Network (OLD)?

Currently, 9.77K of SX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.61%.

What is the current price of SX Network (OLD)?

The price of 1 SX Network (OLD) currently costs $0.13.

How many SX Network (OLD) are there?

The current circulating supply of SX Network (OLD) is 432.52M. This is the total amount of SX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SX Network (OLD)?

SX Network (OLD) (SX) currently ranks 627 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 57.15M

8.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#627

24H Volume

$ 1.26K

Circulating Supply

430,000,000

